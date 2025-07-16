Greetings Wild Ones,

We will be performing a live update at 3 AM PT on July 17. Ongoing matches won't be affected during the update, but matchmaking will be temporarily unavailable. Please exit the game, update your game client via Steam, and then launch the game again. This update includes several optimizations and bug fixes.

Optimizations

Abilities

Ability Casting Improvements: Improved the casting smoothness for Akai Hime, Crock, Hongying, Jack, Marquez, and Ryan's Tactical Abilities. Improved the casting smoothness for Marquez and Norman's Signature Abilities. Improved the casting smoothness for Crock's Passive Ability.

Game Modes

Deathmatch and Random Deathmatch: \[New] Added a pre-game lobby before the match starts.

User Interface & Experience

Adjusted Akai Hime's Ultimate ability text description. Improved the Project Sextans' stats page VFX. Optimized the data tracking logic for the Achievement System.

Bug Fixes

Character Abilities & Mechanics:

Akai Hime: Fixed an issue where Akai Hime's Tactical Ability would not take effect under high network latency. Crock: Fixed an issue where Crock's Tactical Ability's aiming indicator did not indicate the tomahawk's actual landing point when cast near a wall. Fixed an issue where Crock's ability aiming indicator remained visible after being knocked down. Fixed an issue where Crock's Tactical Ability dealt incorrect damage. Fixed an incorrect animation for Crock that occurred when activating his Signature Ability, then holding Q to activate his Tactical Ability, and then entering Tactical Sprint. Erwin: Fixed an issue where Erwin could still activate Tactical Sprint while her Tactical Ability was active, leading to abnormal running animations. Fixed an issue where Erwin's Tactical Ability could incorrectly link to teammates when jumping during a Tactical Sprint. Marquez: Fixed an issue where Marquez's Ultimate Ability was incorrectly blocked by nearby objects. Uly: Fixed an issue where Uly's Ultimate Ability did not grant damage reduction while burrowing. Vladimir: Fixed an issue where Vladimir incorrectly gained buffs when interacting with his own Field Fort.

User Interface & System:

Fixed a logic error in the Black Ledger Event Page's task status updates. Fixed an issue where the Achievement System incorrectly counted destroying enemy deployables towards kill statistics. Fixed a missing discount information description for the Akai Hime - Haru Silk Bundle. Fixed an issue where ammo count incorrectly increased when interacting with an Ammo Crate near the end of the M88's reloading animation. Fixed an issue where the new friend request notification did not display when a player has pending friend requests.

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media ⤵️