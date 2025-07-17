Version 0.2.1.4 Happy Birthday Bloobs

Updates:

Staffs removed from crafting.

Staff crafting is now done with imbuing you can craft staffs at the lectern.

All skills that craft updated to correctly update Time remaining based on game speed, if potions are used or not,

Tracking hot spots, updated visuals for the hotpot sprites in hinterlands to blend correctly with the environment.

Updated Firemaking skill guide other to show recipe for the new Foundry crafted weapons.

Added new Soft clay multiple recipes.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Thiefs log.

Fixed Souldex not opening if all auto entries are taken.

Fixed Taigite Arrows recipe.

Swapped Taigite and Cryxcite Axe and pickaxe level requirements to correctly match the smithing skill guide.