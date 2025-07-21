 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19257572
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Evelius beehive helmet interaction (once more)
  • Fixed another case of Von Wanst having the wrong hand graphics
  • Fixed softlock when respawning inside a bay on the balcony
  • Fixed trolls (and cup players) not dying from spikes/bouncing around
  • Some animation polish for using the wand
  • Some graphical polish for the tavern
  • Fixed visual glitch when entering an alcove with a beard and a helmet
  • Fixed part of the skin being visible when Randos are wearing great helmets
  • Some minor polish for sounds
  • Some menu UI polish
  • Graphical polishing for the peasant haircuts
  • Graphical polishing for poisoning trolls and other monsters
  • Removed a wrong rat voice line
  • Improved offset for companions in player and monster hand
  • Adjusted voice pitches for the female townsfolk
  • The dialogues villagers have among themselves are now less ear-burstingly loud
  • Fixed monsters sometimes standing braindead next to spikes, after another monster has been spiked
  • Fixed companions sometimes running away from you when transforming to/from being a monster
  • Fixed softlock when companion asks for coins but the coins don't reach their target
  • Worked on the way companions start their dialogue in hub rooms to hopefully prevent cases where the player wasn't able to talk to anyone anymore
  • Randos now keep their respective arm animation when stepping over a trap item
  • Picking up Hubert/Randos or hiding in alcoves during the "go into that door" dialogue should no longer break that dialogue
  • Fixed Princess not turning friendly again after eating Evelius' corpse
  • Fixed Princess sometimes not eating corpses of companions


Other

  • Changed the color of golden chests to appear less bright overall
  • Companions now wait ON the trigger plate for bridges and not half a meter away from the trigger
  • Entering a door while a companion asks for gold now counts as if you said no
  • The dialogue when meeting a companion for the first time no longer interrupts when entering a door

