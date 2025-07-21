Bug fixes
- Fixed Evelius beehive helmet interaction (once more)
- Fixed another case of Von Wanst having the wrong hand graphics
- Fixed softlock when respawning inside a bay on the balcony
- Fixed trolls (and cup players) not dying from spikes/bouncing around
- Some animation polish for using the wand
- Some graphical polish for the tavern
- Fixed visual glitch when entering an alcove with a beard and a helmet
- Fixed part of the skin being visible when Randos are wearing great helmets
- Some minor polish for sounds
- Some menu UI polish
- Graphical polishing for the peasant haircuts
- Graphical polishing for poisoning trolls and other monsters
- Removed a wrong rat voice line
- Improved offset for companions in player and monster hand
- Adjusted voice pitches for the female townsfolk
- The dialogues villagers have among themselves are now less ear-burstingly loud
- Fixed monsters sometimes standing braindead next to spikes, after another monster has been spiked
- Fixed companions sometimes running away from you when transforming to/from being a monster
- Fixed softlock when companion asks for coins but the coins don't reach their target
- Worked on the way companions start their dialogue in hub rooms to hopefully prevent cases where the player wasn't able to talk to anyone anymore
- Randos now keep their respective arm animation when stepping over a trap item
- Picking up Hubert/Randos or hiding in alcoves during the "go into that door" dialogue should no longer break that dialogue
- Fixed Princess not turning friendly again after eating Evelius' corpse
- Fixed Princess sometimes not eating corpses of companions
Other
- Changed the color of golden chests to appear less bright overall
- Companions now wait ON the trigger plate for bridges and not half a meter away from the trigger
- Entering a door while a companion asks for gold now counts as if you said no
- The dialogue when meeting a companion for the first time no longer interrupts when entering a door
