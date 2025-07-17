Patch 2.0.0

Today marks the 1-year anniversary of Brazen Blaze’s official release!

We extend our deepest thanks to all the Runners who have supported us along the way.

To commemorate this milestone, Brazen Blaze is now Free to Play.

We’re excited to welcome even more players into the fight and will continue evolving to make the game even more fun and accessible.

Featured Content

New runner "VALKYRIE" released

Started the Runner Pass: VALKYRIE VALKYRIE is unlocked at Runner Pass Level 10.



*Note: No new sub weapon is included in this update. From now on, Runners and Sub Weapons may be released separately.

VALKYRIE and LEVIN bundles are now available in the Gold Shop.

The limited-time match rules have been changed to Round Team Match BO5 and Stock Team Match .

When an NPC battle ends, if consecutive battles have been established, the specifications have been changed so that the next NPC battle will start.

Special rewards have been sent to all accounts that played Brazen Blaze prior to this update. Please check your in-game mailbox to claim them.

Balancing

LEGACY △Increased durability of main weapon "Magna Shield" (1000 → 1500) △Increased Boost Punch damage (240 → 260) Boost Punch knockback power increased

SUNSHINE △Increased damage of main weapon "Hazen Bomb" (200 → 220) ▼Increased self-damage from Hazen Bomb (15 → 20)

HAVOC Adjusted grab detection of main weapon "Flame Hammer"

Sub Weapon: Combat Knife ▼Reduced throw damage (120 → 80) ▼Reduced knockback amount and duration on hit



Bug Fix

Some sound effects have been adjusted.

Issue where VALKYRIE's silhouette would not appear in situations where she was not visible.

Fixed a bug where moving to another area from the lobby during matchmaking would cancel the match

Issue where Round Team Match could not be selected from the main console after finishing Challenge Mode or NPC matches



