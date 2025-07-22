Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all you puzzle masters!

Exciting times are here! The latest installment in the 3D Escape Room series - 3D Escape Room: Mystic Manor- -is now officially available on Steam!





Since the demo version was released two months ago, we have received a great deal of valuable feedback and suggestions from players. Thank you all very much for your enthusiastic participation!

It is with your voices that we have polished and optimized the game experience in many ways in the official version, striving to present a more perfect state.

As the much-anticipated sequel, our goal is to bring you that long-lost sense of classic escapism, while incorporating More novel surprises! We've gone all out to bring all-around evolution while inheriting the essence of its predecessor:

A wider visual dimension: a new goggle feature! - Unlock a whole new perspective on the world!

MORE IMMERSIVE STORY: A complete and suspenseful storyline - Uncover the manor's dusty secrets step by step.

RICHER EXPLORATION: 16 SECRET ROOMS & OVER 12 HOURS OF GAMEPLAY - Satisfy your craving for immersive puzzle solving.

MORE BRAIN-BLOWING CHALLENGES: More ingenious puzzles & fun mini-games - Stimulate your logic & insight.

More exquisite visual experience: comprehensively upgraded beautiful models - to create a more realistic and fascinating environment for you.

🎁 Premiere Discounts & Demo Version

Limited Time Premiere Discounts: To celebrate the release, now through August 7, get 20% off when you purchase 3D Escape Room: Mystic Manor! Now, my friends, is the perfect time to return to the secret room! The demo is still open: Still on the fence? Or are you a new player who just discovered us? Feel free to download the free demo on the store page to get a taste of the game for yourself!

🗣️ Join our puzzle community!

We invite all players to:

Join the Steam Community Discussion Forum and share your tips, secrets, or challenges!

Your feedback is vital to us! Our team will keep an eye on the community and further optimize and update the game based on players' opinions to polish the game experience to perfection.

Now, it's time to push open the dusty door of 3D Escape Room: Mystic Manor and reveal its deep secrets! We'll see you in the puzzles!