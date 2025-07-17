Bugfixes:
Fixed campaign map no longer reseting after restarting the game.
Fixed an issue in the second tutorial, where sawmill research could not be completed.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed campaign map no longer reseting after restarting the game.
Fixed an issue in the second tutorial, where sawmill research could not be completed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update