17 July 2025 Build 19257478 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed campaign map no longer reseting after restarting the game.

  • Fixed an issue in the second tutorial, where sawmill research could not be completed.

