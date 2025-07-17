0.8.9 Version Update Description
1. Fixed the bug of mountain peeling;
2. Lock the frame rate limit to 100 frames per second to reduce occupancy;
3. Fixed the small red dot on the main menu;
4. Other optimizations.
