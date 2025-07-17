 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19257437
Update notes via Steam Community

0.8.9 Version Update Description

1. Fixed the bug of mountain peeling;

2. Lock the frame rate limit to 100 frames per second to reduce occupancy;

3. Fixed the small red dot on the main menu;

4. Other optimizations.

