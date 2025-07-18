Engine upgrade

Given that Mechabellum has entered a more stable phase, we now have time to carry out some more rudimentary work. We have decided to perform a minor upgrade to the game engine in this patch. This minor upgrade will not result in any visually noticeable changes in the game, more visible performance and QoL improvements will come in future updates.

Balance Adjustments

Mountain

• \[Saturation Bombardment] Range 40 → 20, Attack Interval Modifier +300% → +200%

• \[Smoke Bomb] Price 200 → 150

• \[Anti-Aircraft Ammunition] ATK Modifier -50% → -40%, Price 150 → 100

Developer's Note: Currently, Mountain's win rate is relatively low. We hope to improve Mountain's performance by buffing its niche Techs.

Farseer

• New Tech \[Aerial Specialization]: Increases ATK against aerial units by 75% and increases range by 30 when attacking aerial units.

• \[Full Missile Launch] Attack Interval +250% → +200%

Developer's Note: Currently, the game lacks high-HP, all around anti-air units on the ground, and we hope that the Farseer with \[Anti-Air Specialization] can fill this role.

Wraith

• HP 15001 → 14551 (-3%)

• ATK 405 → 392 (-3%)

Abyss

• HP 78310 → 74395 (-5%)

Developer's Note: After several buffs, Abyss is currently a bit too strong. Reducing its HP will enable anti-air units to counter Abyss more effectively. Additionally, the newly added Farseer with \[Anti-Air Specialization] can also be a good option for countering Abyss.

Specialist

• \[Amplify Specialist] Small Amplifying Core's HP and ATK modifier +20% → +22%

• \[Supply Specialist] Player HP modifier -500 → -600

Starting unit pack

• \[Crawler & Stormcaller Pack] Player HP modifier -500 → -300

• \[Hound & Storm Pack] Player HP modifier +200 → +300

• \[Marksman & Tarantuala Pack] Player HP modifier +300 → +400

• \[Arclight & Sledgehammer Pack] Player HP modifier +200 → 0

• \[Arclight & Steel Ball Pack] Player HP point modifier +100 → 0

Bugfixes

• Fixed the issue where Techs sometimes fail to be loaded on units located in the flank area after teleportation.

• Fixed the issue where undoing \[Intensive Training] operation did not correctly undo unit EXP.