Now we have a new VR mechanic which is the VR PWC.

You will find this new mechanic in the Beach level.

Hopefully its not that buggy 😥

Fixes and enhancements:

Now the default graphics option is Low instead of Medium.

Disabled the "Text" thing over the player head.

Grabbing things from a distance is now easier (hopefully). Now objects slow down before reaching the player hand.

The dungeon key now is shiny this way players can easily find it.

Edited the wrong positioning of the dungeon key.

Sniper rifle can now be grabbed like other weapons.

Edited the chair "Stand Up" button position to be easily viewable. (unfortunately the bug of exiting the chair still exist.

The beach level now had dynamic sky.

Slowed down the speed of the day in the VR Lords.

Enjoy!