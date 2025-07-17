 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19257417 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Now we have a new VR mechanic which is the VR PWC.

You will find this new mechanic in the Beach level.

Hopefully its not that buggy 😥

Fixes and enhancements:

  • Now the default graphics option is Low instead of Medium.

  • Disabled the "Text" thing over the player head.

  • Grabbing things from a distance is now easier (hopefully). Now objects slow down before reaching the player hand.

  • The dungeon key now is shiny this way players can easily find it.

  • Edited the wrong positioning of the dungeon key.

  • Sniper rifle can now be grabbed like other weapons.

  • Edited the chair "Stand Up" button position to be easily viewable. (unfortunately the bug of exiting the chair still exist.

  • The beach level now had dynamic sky.

  • Slowed down the speed of the day in the VR Lords.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2170861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link