17 July 2025 Build 19257302 Edited 17 July 2025 – 09:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys, finally I could finish this update because I had 8 hours of power outage yesterday, anyway...Added a Werewolf and a breeding scene with Fiz for it, added mini barn girls to the menu, added 2 premium gallery gifs and a few small changes!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3163541
