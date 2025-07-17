V1.0.1 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey guys, finally I could finish this update because I had 8 hours of power outage yesterday, anyway...Added a Werewolf and a breeding scene with Fiz for it, added mini barn girls to the menu, added 2 premium gallery gifs and a few small changes!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update