More important fixes! 2 updates in a day...
Features
Hunter-Nin Equipment
Items marked with Hunter-Nin allow you to attack players who have War Crime stat anywhere they are, as long as they are equipped. Concealed Ninja are treated the same as War Criminals since you don't know who they are - sus.
Changes
Improvements to Guarding/Blocking
Improved the code to make it harder to miss your blocks
Killing your own Ninja in Danger Zones no longer is a way to make you a Missing Ninja
(Devs) Changed Discard Changes prompt to Ok or Cancel instead of Save
Bug Fixes
Chat is unfocused now when game is game window is not focused
This resolves chat being stuck pressing enter when game is fullscreened with Alt + Enter
Hopefully this and a few other changes also fix a bug where players would be typing into the chatbox while it is not focused
(Devs) Fixed bug where maps could get corrupted while saving
Optimized Map Saving
Fixed Alert Box animation animating and then popping it into a different position
