17 July 2025 Build 19257301 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More important fixes! 2 updates in a day...

Features

  • Hunter-Nin Equipment
    Items marked with Hunter-Nin allow you to attack players who have War Crime stat anywhere they are, as long as they are equipped. Concealed Ninja are treated the same as War Criminals since you don't know who they are - sus.

Changes

  • Improvements to Guarding/Blocking
    Improved the code to make it harder to miss your blocks

  • Killing your own Ninja in Danger Zones no longer is a way to make you a Missing Ninja

  • (Devs) Changed Discard Changes prompt to Ok or Cancel instead of Save

Bug Fixes

  • Chat is unfocused now when game is game window is not focused
    This resolves chat being stuck pressing enter when game is fullscreened with Alt + Enter
    Hopefully this and a few other changes also fix a bug where players would be typing into the chatbox while it is not focused

  • (Devs) Fixed bug where maps could get corrupted while saving

  • Optimized Map Saving

  • Fixed Alert Box animation animating and then popping it into a different position

