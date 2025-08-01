Embark on a Cozy Adventure!

Time to escape the hustle and immerse yourself in tranquility. Enjoy breathtaking landscapes, puzzles, and collections—the perfect way to relax and have fun.

What's New in This Edition?

✔ 3 item search modes—classic, time-limited, and expert mode for the most attentive.

✔ Puzzles and mini-games—test your wits with various challenges.

✔ Souvenir collection—gather unique items and complete your album.

✔ Bonus content—exclusive wallpapers, background music, and other delightful extras.

➕ 12 new levels, 8 mini-games from the previous edition, a themed souvenir shop, and special quests for animal lovers.

Special Offer for Fans:

Amazing Weekend 2: Search & Relax Collection Edition—demo version now available for all users! Discount on the full version of Part 2—valid all next week.



Discover a world of harmony and comfort in Amazing Weekend 3: Search & Relax Collection Edition—the next chapter in the beloved hidden-object series.