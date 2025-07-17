- We have continued to optimise the English text in “DragonLoop” and now the English experience should be better than before. Thanks to Demajen for his help.
- Fixed some boss fight settlements
- Fix some display errors
- Fixed some missing sounds (Soul and Clock sounds)
v1.2.6
