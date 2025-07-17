Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 17:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 17:00 to 19:00 UTC+8 (~120 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.7 r7_0 (July 17, 2025)

Mazinkaiser (Free Update)

· New Playable Character – Mazinkaiser (Available after clearing Arcade: Mazinger Z)

· New Emblem and Portrait – Mazinkaiser

· New skins for Mazinger Z, Great Mazinger, and Boss Borot

· New Battle Room Avatars – Chickeno & Origreen (GTW)

Bug Fixes

General

· Fixed an issue where a jumping attack-enabled whiff could result in certain moves recovering to neutral earlier than expected after touching the ground

· Fixed an issue where the character fails to rise from the ground because the pre-inputs cease to function in certain conditions

Dancouga (General)

Charging Beast (6B)

· Fixed Charging Beast being awarded projectile deflection; Now this move no longer deflects projectiles

Dancouga (DancouHo Formation)

Missile Barrage (2D)

· Fixed an issue where Missile Barrage deals unintendedly more hits to the opponent at close distance

Getter Robo (Getter Robo 3)

Daisetsuzan Oroshi (2626C)

· Fixed Daisetsuzan Oroshi recovering EN bar upon hitting an opponent

Wu Shuang (General)

· Fixed an issue where the opponent's well-timed throwescape performed against Wu Shuang's forward throw following Wu Shuang's Strike/ Limit Break could lead to switched positions between the engaging characters

Shin Getter Robo (General)

Energy Shield (6CD)

· Fixed the recovery of Energy Shield after defending certain moves occurring 2F earlier

Getter Wing (623C)

· Fixed the total hits of this move minus 1 when it hits an opponent on the ground on a specified spot

Shin Getter Robo (Shin Getter Change)

Change! Shin Getter 2! (D) & Shin Getter Rolling Rush (D)

· Fixed an issue where the interaction with Shin Getter Robo 2's Change! Shin Getter 2! and Shin Getter Robo 3's Shin Getter Rolling Rush could result in a forced crash of the game

Missile Storm (BC)

· Fixed Shin Getter Robo 3 failing to enter overheating after being hit by the opponent's energy reversal in the wake of Shin Getter 3's Missile Storm attack

Team Iron Saga VS