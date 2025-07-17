 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.9.1 has been released! Bit of a funny story with this one, but ill leave it to after the patchnotes:

  • Quest NPC spawns on planets now. There are lots of tiers of quests and you can get stuff from them!

  • New weapons: Flare gun and rifle from quests, Flintlock and rapier from goblins

  • New content on Arid to do with the Goblins, and OIL!

  • Forge of the Forgotten can be brought back to the ship now with a certain item.

  • Potion brewing was so fucked up and i fixed it.

  • Intrinity phase 2 fixed, now it also talks as well.

  • New modding method: floaters and objects, which just executes cs files

  • Fixed a lot of bugs: Gas crafting, ammo when you reload.

  • Ugmania wiki link in menu

  • Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh fixed quest npc???

  • You cant grapple walls of the intrinity fight now

  • i forgot what else i added

  • fixed minibosses breaking

Anyway the funny story is that i kinda lost motivation (cuz i work on my game in sprints and well i just didnt do one for a very long time here) so there was content that just wasnt released. Yeahhh i just opened it and released it. Anyway more might come. Lastly, i have no idea if this game will be finished ever so this may as well be the final update.

