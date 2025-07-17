B2025.7.17
- OK1-自定义角色时选择天主教或者东正教
- OK2-增加少量可以随时更改的规则变量，用以调整游戏的难度，后续继续添加
- OK3-文案描述调整
- OK4-修复一些不影响主要内容的问题
- OK5-调整AI战争行为倾向
- OK1 - Choose Catholicism or Eastern Orthodoxy when customizing a character
- OK2 - Add a small number of rule variables that can be changed at any time to adjust the game's difficulty; more will be added subsequently
- OK3 - Adjust the copy descriptions
- OK4 - Fix some issues that do not affect the main content
- OK5 - Adjust the AI's tendency in war behaviors
Changed files in this update