17 July 2025 Build 19257094 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

B2025.7.17

  • OK1-自定义角色时选择天主教或者东正教
  • OK2-增加少量可以随时更改的规则变量，用以调整游戏的难度，后续继续添加
  • OK3-文案描述调整
  • OK4-修复一些不影响主要内容的问题
  • OK5-调整AI战争行为倾向


  • OK1 - Choose Catholicism or Eastern Orthodoxy when customizing a character
  • OK2 - Add a small number of rule variables that can be changed at any time to adjust the game's difficulty; more will be added subsequently
  • OK3 - Adjust the copy descriptions
  • OK4 - Fix some issues that do not affect the main content
  • OK5 - Adjust the AI's tendency in war behaviors

Changed files in this update

