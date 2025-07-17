 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19257068
Update notes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix a single thing

  • Fixed store being skipped when completing a level

Forgot to fix the OTHER exit elevator bug when host dies :( will do in v.0.2.1.2

