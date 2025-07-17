亲爱的心动指挥官：
感谢您对《完蛋！我被美女包围了！2》的支持与厚爱。我们非常重视每一位用户的产品体验。
关于今日部分用户反馈的产品内出现的黑屏/卡屏等异常情况，经技术团队紧急排查与修复，目前问题已全面解决。对于此次网络波动给您带来的不便，我们深表歉意。
为表达我们的诚意，我们将为今日（7月17日）所有登录用户发放补偿奖励：
道具【绣球×10】
注：补偿奖励登录即可获取，领取有效期为永久
如您在体验产品中遇到任何异常情况，欢迎通过以下官方渠道联系我们：
客服QQ：800821208
客服邮箱：kfzx@jedi-games.com
我们将持续优化产品体验，为您提供更优质的服务。再次感谢您的理解与支持！
《完蛋！我被美女包围了！2》运营团队
2025年7月17日
黑屏修复公告
