Hello everyone!

Work on the game continues. In the near future we will release several hotfix updates, and begin work on the next update. And here is what awaits you in this update:

Improvements:

New type of company - Media (mass media)

The economic model has been changed - Research in companies has been replaced by Advertising

Added "endless play" option after 1947

Added history of voting on laws in parliament

Added filter to stop time by desired event

Added a filter to hide reorganized companies on the stock exchange

Optimization of loading windows and saving

Critical errors:

Crash when closing the game during loading

Some other crashes





Other errors:

No image of new prosecutor immediately after election

After the strike ends, production volumes do not recover

The Player's influence from puppet characters is not updated after they are dismissed

Bugs in company bankruptcy

Incorrect calculation of the company's market share in finance

Same company names when trust is dissolved

Agents' dossier corrected

Corrected the date of US Senator elections when new states join

"Election window has a spelling error. Loser is incorrectly spelled Looser."

"The Market cap and Cashflow views in companies finances doesn't show actual data for those categories about company, it just keeps showing balance no matter what is selected."

"Letter sent has wrong grammar when opponent reached $1 million."





Announcement

The next update in line will be dedicated to the political part of the game - presidential elections. Currently, the game has a parliament, laws, key state officials, but there is no president who can veto any federal law and form the executive power in the country. Without him, the US political system looks incomplete.

Join the discussion about what the president should do in the game and how he should influence the gameplay.

It will be interesting to read your vision and expectations from the next update, as well as to learn your opinion on the new type of companies - media. What could be improved or added?

Thank you all for your support!

Adding new updates to the greatly expanded functionality of the game often becomes an unpredictable task with many variables. Changes in one place entail refactoring in many other related parts. And sometimes it forces us to roll back and start literally from scratch...

Thank you for the greatest patience and understanding!

We continue our journey towards the full release of Plutocracy together with you!

Your support, as always, is our guiding light!

Until next time!