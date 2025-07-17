Thank you very much to all farmers for your strong support of Island Robot Farm and for providing us with valuable opinions and feedback. We have been working non-stop to revise the game based on each piece of feedback from farmers, and now we bring you this update. We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!





【Second Update of the Official Version】





New feature: Added 3-minute gold output data to the statistics (to make it more convenient for farmers to check the island's production efficiency) Fixed the issue where multiple sea areas were unlocked by mistake when unlocking a sea area Fixed the issue with the number of mutated plants obtained from launching rockets Fixed the text description when unlocking the floating sea lights Fixed the issue with the illustration display caused by switching appearances in the library Fixed the incorrect display of priority numbers when dragging the robot task icon

Welcome, farmers, to our Discord channel for communication : https://discord.gg/NmzAYFQ9HP.