Hello, this is Hoochoo Game Studios!

Forest Heroes has officially launched today, ending its 6-month-long Early Access journey!

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who provided valuable feedback and helped us grow the game during this time.

Rule Change – "Flower"

From Curse Level 5 and above, a mysterious flower will appear at the start of battle.

It looks incredibly tempting to pull…

But what will happen if you do?

Check it out in the game!

Hidden Act 4 “Dawn” Now Open

Along with the official release, the hidden Act 4: Dawn has been revealed.

Beyond the “Long the Oak” stage, a secret final area awaits—

only accessible to fairies who meet certain conditions.

Card Border Added

Units who achieve victory together with you will now have card borders applied.

Units who survive and win a Curse Level 15 battle will receive a gold border as a special honor!

New achievements added

8 new achievements have been added.

Balance Changes

Buffer: Duration increased from 5 → 8 seconds

Boomulina: Explosion radius increased

Rose Cupcake: Common → Uncommon

Heart Cupcake: Uncommon → Common

Voodoo Doll: Uncommon → Common

Rainbow: Damage increased from 10 → 30

Shampoo: Thorns gain reduced from 2 → 1

Charcoal: Activation time increased from 5 → 6 seconds

Socks: Common → Uncommon

Additions

New skill for Pale Elf : Skull Archer

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Puberty Monkey was not affected by Deceptive Arrow

Fixed an issue where Chubcheek Hamster did not give buffs to special units

Fixed an issue where self-destructing units like Angry Rooster were not properly registered as died

Fixed an issue where Vulnerable applied to fixed damage like Poison and Bleed

And One More Thing...

We're currently working on implementing Steam Deck–optimized UI layouts

to provide the best possible experience on Steam Deck!

Since the game was designed with controller play in mind from the beginning,

we’ll make sure it feels great on Steam Deck as well.

Thank you!

– Hoochoo Game Studios