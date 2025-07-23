Thank you for playing HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.

Today, we have released a new patch with the following updates to improve your gameplay experience.

■Patch Details (V1.0.5)

Fixed an issue where the hit detection of Aura Arts could be delayed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur when Eject Attack hit.

Fixed a bug where a desync could occur during character switching.

Fixed an issue where a desync could happen when Hisoka used "Bungee Gum \[Pull]."

Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur during midair piercing attacks.

■Platforms

PlayStation®5

Steam®

■Notes

Please update to the latest version (v1.0.5) via your platform’s store before playing.

Thank you for your continued support of HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.