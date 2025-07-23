 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19256842 Edited 23 July 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.
Today, we have released a new patch with the following updates to improve your gameplay experience.

■Patch Details (V1.0.5)

  • Fixed an issue where the hit detection of Aura Arts could be delayed under certain conditions.

  • Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur when Eject Attack hit.

  • Fixed a bug where a desync could occur during character switching.

  • Fixed an issue where a desync could happen when Hisoka used "Bungee Gum \[Pull]."

  • Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur during midair piercing attacks.

■Platforms

  • PlayStation®5

  • Steam®

■Notes

Please update to the latest version (v1.0.5) via your platform’s store before playing.
Thank you for your continued support of HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.

