Thank you for playing HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.
Today, we have released a new patch with the following updates to improve your gameplay experience.
■Patch Details (V1.0.5)
Fixed an issue where the hit detection of Aura Arts could be delayed under certain conditions.
Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur when Eject Attack hit.
Fixed a bug where a desync could occur during character switching.
Fixed an issue where a desync could happen when Hisoka used "Bungee Gum \[Pull]."
Fixed a bug where a desync error could occur during midair piercing attacks.
■Platforms
PlayStation®5
Steam®
■Notes
Please update to the latest version (v1.0.5) via your platform’s store before playing.
Thank you for your continued support of HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT.
