Greetings fam! Today’s update features many quality of life things but, most importantly… and people will say this will be one of the greatest things that came to this game in quite a while , let me tell you that, is Uncuffing. Truly a great day for Future Breach. You can now FINALLY uncuff Megacorp workers (either those captured ‘accidentally’ by you or cuffed by the enemy team). And YES, you will get your cuffs back or get extra cuffs if it’s by the enemy team. Extra thanks to the users Hardwater, Tomekk, Boxes for doing lots of testing and providing useful info and ideas!

Fixed crashes related to shattering glass

Fixed a bug related to being revived midgame

Made the dropship more accessible when the door opens onto downward slopes

improved the “F1 F2” hint text logic for the carriers/squadmates info