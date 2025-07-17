 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19256777 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fam! Today’s update features many quality of life things but, most importantly… and people will say this will be one of the greatest things that came to this game in quite a while , let me tell you that, is Uncuffing. Truly a great day for Future Breach. You can now FINALLY uncuff Megacorp workers (either those captured ‘accidentally’ by you or cuffed by the enemy team). And YES, you will get your cuffs back or get extra cuffs if it’s by the enemy team. Extra thanks to the users Hardwater, Tomekk, Boxes for doing lots of testing and providing useful info and ideas!

  • Fixed crashes related to shattering glass

  • Fixed a bug related to being revived midgame

  • Made the dropship more accessible when the door opens onto downward slopes

  • improved the “F1 F2” hint text logic for the carriers/squadmates info

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2335792
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2335794
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link