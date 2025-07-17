NEW
+ Weekly Leaderboard
+ New Dragon: Capricorn
+ New Dragon: Aquarius
+ New Dragon: Pisces
+ New Dragon: Evans
CHANGES
+ The camera now zooms out along the waves (max zoom reached at wave 36);
+ The card 'Anger Fairy' is now an uncommon card and its damage increases with 'Strategy' and 'Apocalypse';
+ Taurus Dragon's ability now increases damage with 'Strategy' instead of 'Focus'.
BALANCE
+ Taurus Dragon's ability now deals extra damage equivalent to 4% of target's max HP;
+ Duck's ability now has a chance to double uncommon and rare cards.
Changed files in this update