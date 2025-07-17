NEW

+ Weekly Leaderboard

+ New Dragon: Capricorn

+ New Dragon: Aquarius

+ New Dragon: Pisces

+ New Dragon: Evans

CHANGES

+ The camera now zooms out along the waves (max zoom reached at wave 36);

+ The card 'Anger Fairy' is now an uncommon card and its damage increases with 'Strategy' and 'Apocalypse';

+ Taurus Dragon's ability now increases damage with 'Strategy' instead of 'Focus'.

BALANCE

+ Taurus Dragon's ability now deals extra damage equivalent to 4% of target's max HP;

+ Duck's ability now has a chance to double uncommon and rare cards.