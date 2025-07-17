 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19256664 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Update
-New Nyankoropon added!
-[Roar, O Bullet of Magic] Event Added!
-Swimsuit Pack Added!
-New Accessories added to The Point Daruma!
-Dungeon Boost Campaign Begins!

Please see [7/17/2025 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link