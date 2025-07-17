■Update
-New Nyankoropon added!
-[Roar, O Bullet of Magic] Event Added!
-Swimsuit Pack Added!
-New Accessories added to The Point Daruma!
-Dungeon Boost Campaign Begins!
Please see [7/17/2025 Update Information] for the detail.
250717 Patch Note
Update notes via Steam Community
