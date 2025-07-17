The new Alpha build 0.259 update is now live. Changes:
1. Added a 3D effect to the 2D character images.
2. A more unified font style has been implemented.
3. Fixed a bug that prevented the no-weapon areas and walking speed from functioning properly.
