 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19256504 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The new Alpha build 0.259 update is now live. Changes:
1. Added a 3D effect to the 2D character images.
2. A more unified font style has been implemented.
3. Fixed a bug that prevented the no-weapon areas and walking speed from functioning properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3142121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link