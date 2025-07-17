 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19256502 Edited 17 July 2025 – 09:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A fix for the save wipe issue has just been released. We discovered that the problem only affected players who, after the recent update, returned to the main menu and exited the game from there. Those who quit the game directly during gameplay were not affected.

Unfortunately, there's no way for us to recover any lost save files. We're truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2651221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link