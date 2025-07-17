A fix for the save wipe issue has just been released. We discovered that the problem only affected players who, after the recent update, returned to the main menu and exited the game from there. Those who quit the game directly during gameplay were not affected.
Unfortunately, there's no way for us to recover any lost save files. We're truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.
Hotfix 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update