Thanks for your bug reports!



New



Added labels in perk screen if you cannot choose a perk because you already have the maximum number of Modifiers / Upgrades



You can now navigate to the score bar with a controller, to show how many points are needed to finish the round (previously required a mouse)



Added 150 petitioned words to the dictionary



Added symbol to Emerald tiles to help colourblind players differentiate from Golden tiles



Fixed



Changed Modifiers to not consider ! as a "letter", to avoid situations like "If First Letter is !"



Changed it so typing now prioritises Special Tiles, hold shift to prioritise Standard Tiles (flipped behaviour)



Fixed issue with "3 in 4 chance for the perk screen to have four perks to pick from" Modifier



Fixed issue with vowel corners and Special Round "First Tile is Locked"



Blocked the Special Round "Word Must Include Highlighted Tile or Lose 2 Plays" from picking a locked tile



Fixed issue with "If the word has three or more Special Tiles, duplicate and add them to the Letter Bag"



Fixed display issues with "Word does not use a Play if it has exactly 4 tiles. Length changes every time this Modifier triggers"