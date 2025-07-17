 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19256494 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:32:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for your bug reports!

New

Added labels in perk screen if you cannot choose a perk because you already have the maximum number of Modifiers / Upgrades

You can now navigate to the score bar with a controller, to show how many points are needed to finish the round (previously required a mouse)

Added 150 petitioned words to the dictionary

Added symbol to Emerald tiles to help colourblind players differentiate from Golden tiles

Fixed

Changed Modifiers to not consider ! as a "letter", to avoid situations like "If First Letter is !"

Changed it so typing now prioritises Special Tiles, hold shift to prioritise Standard Tiles (flipped behaviour)

Fixed issue with "3 in 4 chance for the perk screen to have four perks to pick from" Modifier

Fixed issue with vowel corners and Special Round "First Tile is Locked"

Blocked the Special Round "Word Must Include Highlighted Tile or Lose 2 Plays" from picking a locked tile

Fixed issue with "If the word has three or more Special Tiles, duplicate and add them to the Letter Bag"

Fixed display issues with "Word does not use a Play if it has exactly 4 tiles. Length changes every time this Modifier triggers"

Changed files in this update

