Hi everyone!

The full version of 工廈 Warehouse is finally here!

Step into the decaying halls of an abandoned industrial complex, where a terrifying mystery lurks within. Explore, survive, and uncover the truth – now with new~ mechanics and a completely reworked experience.

The demo has now been deactivated, and the level you played before has undergone major changes:

- Core puzzles redesigned for a more immersive and challenging experience

- Limited ammo system added – every shot matters now

- Improved horror pacing, atmosphere, and player tension

- Refined controls and smoother gameplay throughout

Your feedback during the demo phase was invaluable, and we’ve worked hard to evolve the experience. Now it’s time to face the full horror.

Spotted a bug or technical issue? Please report it here: \[echostudio_game@yahoo.com]





If you're curious about the journey so far, check out previous development posts on:

🔗 Instagram

🔗 X/Twitter

🔗TikTok

☕ You can also support the project here: 🔗

https://ko-fi.com/echostudiogames