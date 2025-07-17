 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19256455 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 Raining Blood – Update 1.0.8

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

  • 🧠 New XP calculation with improved level progression — it's now easier to level up.

  • 🔁 You can now reroll runes when buying an upgrade by spending Blood Points.

  • 👁️ The rune selection screen now displays how many runes you own from each path.

🪲 Bug Fixes

  • 🐇 Fixed a bug that prevented Rabbit de Niro from buying runes when using his ability.

  • 🛡️ Fixed an issue where the player would lose invulnerability after buying a rune, even if the shield was still active.

  • 💀 Fixed a bug that prevented the player from reviving more than once with certain skill and rune combinations.

  • 💥 Fixed a bug where the health bar above the player’s head would appear larger than normal.

  • 📦 Adjusted ammo for some weapons.

  • 💣 Fixed an issue where the Bomber’s corpse would float.

  • 🖥️ Adjusted boss fight UI and layout for 16:10 screen ratio.

🎵 Audio

  • 🎶 Swapped background music for the Inferno and Stairway to Heaven maps.

🏆 Achievements

  • 🌟 Added a new Steam achievement!

  • ✏️ Fixed a typo in the "Pack a Punch???" achievement.

