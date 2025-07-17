👁️ The rune selection screen now displays how many runes you own from each path .

🔁 You can now reroll runes when buying an upgrade by spending Blood Points .

🧠 New XP calculation with improved level progression — it's now easier to level up .

🐇 Fixed a bug that prevented Rabbit de Niro from buying runes when using his ability.

🛡️ Fixed an issue where the player would lose invulnerability after buying a rune, even if the shield was still active.

💀 Fixed a bug that prevented the player from reviving more than once with certain skill and rune combinations.

💥 Fixed a bug where the health bar above the player’s head would appear larger than normal.

📦 Adjusted ammo for some weapons.

💣 Fixed an issue where the Bomber’s corpse would float.