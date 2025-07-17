🩸 Raining Blood – Update 1.0.8
⚙️ Gameplay Improvements
🧠 New XP calculation with improved level progression — it's now easier to level up.
🔁 You can now reroll runes when buying an upgrade by spending Blood Points.
👁️ The rune selection screen now displays how many runes you own from each path.
🪲 Bug Fixes
🐇 Fixed a bug that prevented Rabbit de Niro from buying runes when using his ability.
🛡️ Fixed an issue where the player would lose invulnerability after buying a rune, even if the shield was still active.
💀 Fixed a bug that prevented the player from reviving more than once with certain skill and rune combinations.
💥 Fixed a bug where the health bar above the player’s head would appear larger than normal.
📦 Adjusted ammo for some weapons.
💣 Fixed an issue where the Bomber’s corpse would float.
🖥️ Adjusted boss fight UI and layout for 16:10 screen ratio.
🎵 Audio
🎶 Swapped background music for the Inferno and Stairway to Heaven maps.
🏆 Achievements
🌟 Added a new Steam achievement!
✏️ Fixed a typo in the "Pack a Punch???" achievement.
Changed files in this update