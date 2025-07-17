 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19256274
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated logos and social media links in the main menu
  • Chapter 4 - Corrected accessibility descriptions in the cellar
  • Chapter 7
    • Fixed a bug where slow motion remained stuck after defeating Lilith
    • Dogs strength has been increased
    • Improved off-screen monk movement
  • Chapter 9
    • Fixed a situation where the player could not interact at the beginning of a chapter
    • The guard didn't throw a stone unless he was visible on the screen
  • Tourney DLC - NPCs running to the corner of the arena has been fixed

