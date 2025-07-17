- Updated logos and social media links in the main menu
- Chapter 4 - Corrected accessibility descriptions in the cellar
- Chapter 7
- Fixed a bug where slow motion remained stuck after defeating Lilith
- Dogs strength has been increased
- Improved off-screen monk movement
- Fixed a bug where slow motion remained stuck after defeating Lilith
- Chapter 9
- Fixed a situation where the player could not interact at the beginning of a chapter
- The guard didn't throw a stone unless he was visible on the screen
- Fixed a situation where the player could not interact at the beginning of a chapter
- Tourney DLC - NPCs running to the corner of the arena has been fixed
Changelog v1.1.38
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1228501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update