Fixed 'undo' to correctly restore building services and their pricing when undoing the destruction of a building.



Fixed ghost players occasionally getting stuck inside their graveyard.



Fixed a crash that could sometimes happen while destroying transit buildings.



Fixed a severe performance regression in yesterday's update, which mostly affected really large games with lots of heavily overloaded regions.



Fixed the 'active mods' window not showing up on the desktop interface unless you resized the screen first (or otherwise changed video format).



Hi folks, another small update fixing issues which have been noticed over the last 24 hours:Fixes:As always, big thanks to everyone for your feedback!-T