17 July 2025 Build 19256176 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Attempted fix for the achievement unlock bug on client side

  • Crossbow buff/improvement

  • Significantly reduced torch fuel consumption for wall-mounted torches

  • Optimized opening and ending cutscenes

Windows Depot 2812671
