Attempted fix for the achievement unlock bug on client side
Crossbow buff/improvement
Significantly reduced torch fuel consumption for wall-mounted torches
Optimized opening and ending cutscenes
Game Experience Optimization and Bug Fixes (v1.1.3.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
