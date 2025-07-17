 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;

* new bucks in game to include monster 200 class 10 pointer

* noticeable increase rut activity especially on black powder days

* new map 'Hardwoods spot2'

