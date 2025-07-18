After 3 months, I hope it was worth the wait.

This campaign does not replace the current barlowe maps that currently exist in the game. This campaign brings in 4 new maps specially created for Campaign mode. This campaign was supposed to bring in a new feature I was working on, but that was put in the back burner for now. It may return in a future campaign! (or a 1st April campaign joke, who knows.)

Support Johan (Wuffesan) on Patreon!

The world is not easy on any of us and for some harder than others. Johan (Wuffesan) has been a vital part of developing Zombie Panic Source and Contagion putting in more time than even the original teams. He's added numerous quality of life improvements and has done some incredible work by rebuilding ZP1 from the ground up. Times have been tough and we really don't want him having to struggle as hard as he does and so I'm asking the community to subscribe to his Patreon to help him continue and grow his amazing career.

Patreon

Changelog

Added

Added Barlowe Campaign

Added Deprecated Warning for splitscreen

Added LOD's for the airfreight models, this should fix some FPS issues on ce_laststop04 and ce_laststop_04b

Added Volt Physics Engine, replacing Havok Physics Engine

(Physics engine should no longer crash if a vehicle touches the water, or if a survivor dies while under an scripted event)

Updated

Updated Material System, fixed a possible memory leak.

Updated helicopter models, optimized their mesh, and added proper LOD's

Updated Korean language

Updated Italian language

Updated Brazilian language

Updated Turkish language

Updated many models to include LOD's

Updated Elijah & military models, optimized their models

Updated Engineer, optimised its model

Updated flatline shop, baked the textures so it no longer looks flat

Updated Bot AI Bots no longer teleport behind you beacuse they got stuck, like all the time No more FPS being eaten away (because of a dumb chatter loop) Bots have less tendency of committing suicide from edges, because they think its funny. Bots now properly destroy doors if they get stuck on them Bots should no longer cause a crash when Infected AI just recently spawned (this was due to a few NextBot Manager changes) They no longer only love Eugene (only Eugene bots everywhere)

Updated the engine (version command has also been updated)

Updated cx_montclair navigation file, by Y#shion

Fixed

Fixed barlowe hordemode not working (whoops)

Fixed lakeland lagging due to too many zombies (limited it down to around 20-25)

Fixed EntityCreator trying to check if default source entities are custom entities, which caused it to throw an error.

Fixed where the root LOD wouldn't reset properly on the next frame, which caused some models to use the wrong LOD when up close

Fixed laststop achievement not working due to 04 split

Fixed a few weapons having a broken convex physics file. This was not an issue when using Havok, because it didn't care

Fixed Failed to open script file if you try to include an angelscript file from VPK files

Fixed splitscreen getting Invalid Authentication for Peer-2-Peer and local games only to fix this issue

Fixed Hunted not calculating correctly (did not exclude the player that just recently died)

Fixed ammo not being properly networked to the clients

Fixed ammo using a deprecated function from HL2, which caused them to become "unusable" because why not

Fixed a rare bot related crash on Extraction mode

Fixed some cvars being reset on Campaign Mode when the map starts

Fixed phys_ballsocket crashing the game, because it was trying to already destroy itself from the already destroyed phys constraint manager.

Fixed zombies ignoring every moving trigger

Fixed an exploit where sv_pure would ignore everything on the client





