After 3 months, I hope it was worth the wait.
This campaign does not replace the current barlowe maps that currently exist in the game. This campaign brings in 4 new maps specially created for Campaign mode. This campaign was supposed to bring in a new feature I was working on, but that was put in the back burner for now. It may return in a future campaign! (or a 1st April campaign joke, who knows.)
Changelog
Added
Added Barlowe Campaign
Added Deprecated Warning for splitscreen
Added LOD's for the airfreight models, this should fix some FPS issues on ce_laststop04 and ce_laststop_04b
Added Volt Physics Engine, replacing Havok Physics Engine
(Physics engine should no longer crash if a vehicle touches the water, or if a survivor dies while under an scripted event)
Updated
Updated Material System, fixed a possible memory leak.
Updated helicopter models, optimized their mesh, and added proper LOD's
Updated Korean language
Updated Italian language
Updated Brazilian language
Updated Turkish language
Updated many models to include LOD's
Updated Elijah & military models, optimized their models
Updated Engineer, optimised its model
Updated flatline shop, baked the textures so it no longer looks flat
Updated Bot AI
Bots no longer teleport behind you beacuse they got stuck, like all the time
No more FPS being eaten away (because of a dumb chatter loop)
Bots have less tendency of committing suicide from edges, because they think its funny.
Bots now properly destroy doors if they get stuck on them
Bots should no longer cause a crash when Infected AI just recently spawned (this was due to a few NextBot Manager changes)
They no longer only love Eugene (only Eugene bots everywhere)
Updated the engine (version command has also been updated)
Updated cx_montclair navigation file, by Y#shion
Fixed
Fixed barlowe hordemode not working (whoops)
Fixed lakeland lagging due to too many zombies (limited it down to around 20-25)
Fixed EntityCreator trying to check if default source entities are custom entities, which caused it to throw an error.
Fixed where the root LOD wouldn't reset properly on the next frame, which caused some models to use the wrong LOD when up close
Fixed laststop achievement not working due to 04 split
Fixed a few weapons having a broken convex physics file. This was not an issue when using Havok, because it didn't care
Fixed Failed to open script file if you try to include an angelscript file from VPK files
Fixed splitscreen getting Invalid Authentication for Peer-2-Peer and local games only to fix this issue
Fixed Hunted not calculating correctly (did not exclude the player that just recently died)
Fixed ammo not being properly networked to the clients
Fixed ammo using a deprecated function from HL2, which caused them to become "unusable" because why not
Fixed a rare bot related crash on Extraction mode
Fixed some cvars being reset on Campaign Mode when the map starts
Fixed phys_ballsocket crashing the game, because it was trying to already destroy itself from the already destroyed phys constraint manager.
Fixed zombies ignoring every moving trigger
Fixed an exploit where sv_pure would ignore everything on the client
