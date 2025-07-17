- Spawn adjustment (moved The Cursed One boss placement near the gate entrance)
- Music bug fixed (more than 1 instrumental playing)
Thanks for playing! Enjoy these latest updates, lots more content within a month.
GnarlyTree Games
v0.1.2.41 (spawn adjustment, music bug fixed)
