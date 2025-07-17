 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19255995
Update notes via Steam Community
- Spawn adjustment (moved The Cursed One boss placement near the gate entrance)

- Music bug fixed (more than 1 instrumental playing)

Thanks for playing! Enjoy these latest updates, lots more content within a month.

GnarlyTree Games

