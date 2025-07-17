 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19255899 Edited 17 July 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Very tiny maintenance update:

  • Fixes the footprint icon on the credits screen by adding some padding to all the end screen stat displays
  • Update credits for Haphestia -> The Witch of Null

Changed files in this update

Windows Hero's Spirit Content Depot 1186051
