17 July 2025 Build 19255810 Edited 17 July 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Chapter 10 has been patched and a save game option has been added between each chapter!
Dear adventurers, Chapter 10 is a reward for those who solve Chapter 9 and defeat the Black Mage. You'll find additional dungeons and new monsters!

The next update will further improve this chapter by offering side quests in the Warriors' Guild!

