Dear Cafe Owner, Update 1.1.0. is here!!



We've teamed up with GOODBYE WORLD to bring Kani and Kumade into Not Monday Cafe!





✨ New recipes, more quests, and fresh outfits await you.

And now, your cafe supports more languages:

Korean (한국어)

Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt)

Update your game, brew a warm cup, and enjoy the new vibes! ☕

Cheers!