Dear Magistrates,

After more than a month of development, the highly anticipated Version 1.3.0 update is finally here!

We’ve named this update “Reshaping Rivers and Mountains” because it primarily focuses on improving the core systems and performance of the game—such as housing structure and consumption, happiness calculation, storage mechanics, and more. Gameplay in the early stages has been significantly streamlined to address pacing and balance issues.

Mid-to-late game optimizations, however, will need to wait for the next update—otherwise, we’d never finish QA testing! 😭

If you encounter any bugs or issues after updating, please leave a comment under this announcement.

Below are the main changes in this update:

\[Resource Consumption & Storage System]

Resources are now categorized into Agricultural, Industrial, and Maritime types. The cart-based transport system has been removed. Granaries, Warehouses, and the Trade Office now only increase their respective storage capacities. Citizens will automatically collect resources from the nearest warehouse. Resources consumed to maintain building operations are now directly deducted from warehouse stock. If warehouse capacity is full or a resource exceeds the storage limit, related buildings will cease production. Building consumption is now divided into four categories: Fixed, Food, Material, and Additional. Resource consumption and effects of buildings like Cottages, Farmhouses, Tile Houses, Residences, Guest Houses, Inns, Tea Houses, Markets, Taverns, Theaters, and Mansions have been rebalanced. Check in-game for details.

\[Resource Drop Adjustments]

Resources dropped from demolished buildings, defeated enemies, and repelled bandits now go directly into storage—no more hauling by warehouse workers.

\[Construction Logic]

Improved pathfinding when building roads—now smarter and more intuitive. Removed transport capacity limit for builders. As long as resources are sufficient, each resource type only needs to be delivered once. A fixed construction time has been added instead.

\[Health]

Reworked how food affects health—now only selected resources determine the health value. Removed both maximum change speed and target health values—health is now updated instantly and directly based on input.

\[Happiness]

Removed happiness range from all buildings. The formula for housing happiness has been redesigned. Different road types now provide different happiness bonuses. Housing happiness can now exceed 100.

\[Commerce]

Removed the Tourism Index. Taxes from Tea Houses, Inns, Markets, Taverns, Theaters, etc., now scale with the number of employed workers. Criminals, visitor complaints, and street performers now directly affect tourist attraction, instead of the tourism index. Removed tourism effects from immortals, advisors, buildings, case judgments, artifacts, and public opinion.

\[Commercial Buffs]

Buffs are no longer triggered by fixed building combinations. Now, all connected commercial buildings share a unified “Commercial Value”. When a building becomes inactive due to lacking resources, it will no longer contribute commercial value. Each commercial building that serves tourists now has buffs based on commercial value. Buffs are divided into three categories: increased spending, higher food delivery price, and greater tourist attraction. Higher-tier buildings require greater commercial value to reach maximum buff level, and in return provide more value.

\[Buildings]

Houses now consume food, materials, and additional resources. You can choose which to provide, which will affect health, happiness, and income. Guest Houses function similarly, affecting health, guest capacity, and foreign tax income. Trade Office no longer handles cart transport—now it only provides maritime functions at a maintenance cost. Temples and Taoist Shrines now support adjustable workforce. Temples, Taoist Shrines, and Tianhou Temple consume offerings directly from storage. Hunters now produce meat based on difficulty level. Confucian Temple now consumes 1 meat jerky per praying scholar. Landscape buildings no longer affect happiness range, but can attract tourists. Charity Burial Grounds no longer require full staffing to send off the deceased and now support adjustable staff. Theaters no longer need upgrades to unlock street performances. Each play triggers a street performance, and performance income now scales with staff count. Relay Stations now properly show couriers using ox carts or horse-drawn carts, fixing visual inconsistencies. Taverns and Theaters now have two new food delivery types. Artifact Bureau artifacts no longer boost tourism index. Official Kiln can now choose production outputs freely after research is unlocked. Mass Graves reduce tourist attraction in the city.

\[Personnel]

Lumberjacks will now cancel tasks for unreachable trees. Removed the following roles: Householders (Homes), Gatekeepers (Confucian Temple), Clan Protectors (Ancestral Hall), Warehouse Clerks (Granaries), Storage Clerks (Warehouses), Overseers (Trade Office), Price Clerks (Exchange Bureau), Curators (Artifact Bureau), Managers (Retirement Home), Shrine Keepers (Tianhou Temple), Receptionists (Guest House), and Servants (Mansion). Idle citizens will now occasionally stay at home instead of endlessly wandering the streets. Optimized performance when large numbers of enemies appear simultaneously.

\[Research]

Removed research that increased cart numbers for storage buildings. Removed Trade Office research. New maritime research now boosts shipyard production speed. Research for Blacksmiths and Kilns has been changed from reducing maintenance to increasing worker slots.

\[Wildlife]

Wild animals no longer spawn globally—now only appear near Hunters.

\[Visuals & UI]

Improved building range visuals; ranges now appear beneath buildings, no longer using colored overlays. Improved cloud and water animations for more dynamic effects. The bottom-left resource panel has been reworked to clearly show agricultural, industrial, and maritime resources. Optimized production building recipes display. Removed all tourism index displays. Idle citizen panel now shows the number of tourists in city and those waiting to enter. Housing happiness details now include bonuses from charcoal, wine, ceramics, etc. Removed the old happiness range web. Added tooltips describing the function of each resource consumed by a building. Updated certain help entries to reflect the changes. Updated certain stats entries to match new systems.

\[Custom Difficulty & Map Editor]

Wildlife spawn option is now renamed as Hunter Efficiency. Removed wild animal modules from the Map Editor. Dynamic clouds and water now take effect automatically when starting a map.

\[Other Adjustments]

With the removal of tourism value, some story-triggering conditions for famous NPCs have been revised. Adjusted how Health, Happiness, and Reputation influence each other. Adjusted starting resources in Story and Endless Mode. Tweaked how Heavy Taxes affect happiness. Adjusted trade prices for maritime resources. Adjusted food delivery prices. Rebalanced resource costs and deity effects for Temples and Shrines. Adjusted how happiness levels affect immigration. Tweaked max staff limits for some buildings. Adjusted maintenance costs, removed maintenance for commercial buildings, increased it for wonders and high-tier buildings. Ship blueprints can now be purchased only once and are not lost in shipwrecks. Rebalanced tourist spending and fixed resource consumption for all commercial buildings. Adjusted advisor wages. Modified rewards tied to the tourism index. Achievement \[Grand Slam] now requires Health, Happiness, and Reputation to all reach 100. Achievement \[Twice the Results] now requires your Theater to reach max commercial buff level.

\[Bug Fixes]