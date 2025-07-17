 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
After seeing you play i've decided to make some changes to the way the jumps recharge.

Before, you had to stay still for a little while before recharging your jumps.

Now, the jumps reset slowly over time but one by one. This should allow to move faster and smoother without losing much momentum but without making the game much easier.

Hope you like it! for any feedback please consider joining my discord.
https://discord.gg/3XFwnKS5
or send me an email to:
ruf256dev@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3538141
  • Loading history…
