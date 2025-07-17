After seeing you play i've decided to make some changes to the way the jumps recharge.
Before, you had to stay still for a little while before recharging your jumps.
Now, the jumps reset slowly over time but one by one. This should allow to move faster and smoother without losing much momentum but without making the game much easier.
Hope you like it! for any feedback please consider joining my discord.
https://discord.gg/3XFwnKS5
or send me an email to:
ruf256dev@gmail.com
Version 1.0.1 UPDATE!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3538141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update