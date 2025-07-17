New

New [All but one] button in inventory



Crafting panels now should inventory amount



Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem with gardening plots being broken, specifically auto planting and auto fertilization.



Fixed a problem with the can craft toggle selecting wrong items



Greetings fellow cultivators, here comes another batch of changes.I'm hard at work on the reincarnation update. Currently, i have a few kind people helping me test the new features to make sure they will be working properly on release. I still have some small parts left before the base features are ready.As some of you have guessed, this update will also expand the ceiling from T10 to T12. This means i will have T11 and T12 to fill with items, enemies, perks, dungeons, and stats.I have decided to split reincarnation update into two parts. First part will be all new features except T11 and T12 content. So it can be earlier in your hands. Part two will contain T11 and T12 content.Thank you everyone for your patience.