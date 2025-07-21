From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4



Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, July 22nd.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. New Transference Equipment: <Sondeok's Shoulder Pad>

3. New Mythic Spirit: <Witch Arcana>

4. New Appearance Equipment: <Courageous Lifeguard>

<July 22nd Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Summer Crush 7-Day Check-in

2. Ringring's 28-Day Check-in

3. Ancient Coin Exchange Shop

4. Osher's Miraculous Fortune

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. New Transference Equipment: <Sondeok's Shoulder Pad>

1) The newly added Transference Equipment, Sondeok's Shoulder Pad, provides PHYS DEF and Spell DEF as its base stats. As it is enhanced, additional attributes and a passive skill can be unlocked.

Enhancement Stage Effect Gained 3 Silence RES Boost 6 PvP DMG Reduction 8 Sondeok's Ambition: When hit, there is a 10% chance to grant a Shield that absorbs DMG equal to 30% of Max HP for 20 sec (cooldown 120 sec). 9 Knockdown RES Boost 12 CRIT EVA

2) Eight new repeatable achievements related to Sondeok's Shoulder Pad have been added.

- Each failed enhancement attempt at specific stages will accumulate toward these achievements, and you can earn an enhanced Sondeok's Shoulder Pad as a reward upon completion.

3) ‘Sondeok's Shoulder Pad’ Crafting Recipe

Crafting NPC Crafted Item Required Materials Great Success Chance Arcadia Spirit Village <Craft Treasure> Shaoshao Sondeok's Shoulder Pad x1 Spacetime Powder x2 5% (Great Success Grants Sondeok TE Box x5) Darksteel x10,000

※ Please refer to \[Game Encyclopedia - Transference Equipment] for further details.

2. New Mythic Spirit: <Witch Arcana>

1) A new Mythic-grade Forest Spirit, Witch Arcana, has been added.

- Own Effect: PHYS DEF 40, Spell DEF 40

- Witch Arcana’s Party Leader skill, '\[Party Leader] Red Blessing', only activates and applies to yourself when you are not the Party Leader. However, when you are the Party Leader, the skill effect is also applied to party members within a certain range.

- Witch Arcana can be obtained through the Invoke feature from <Mythic Spirit> Diviner Octy, located in Arcadia Spirit Village.

Skill Name Skill Effect Strengthening Potion Increases Max HP by 3700, Max MP by 2050, PHYS DEF by 100, and Spell DEF by 300. Sharpening Potion Increases Basic ATK DMG by 50% and Bash ATK DMG by 50%, and reduces CRIT DMG Taken by 50% and Bash DMG Taken by 50%. Forest's Heart Increases Silence Success Chance by 50%, CRIT by 200, and Hunting EXP Gain by 40%. Squishy Upon attacking, there is a 10% chance to reduce the enemy's PHYS DEF by 607 and Spell DEF by 607 for 15 sec (cooldown 40 sec). Languid Temptation Upon a CRIT attack, there is a 15% chance to reduce nearby enemies' Accuracy by 675 and EVA by 675 for 20 sec (cooldown 60 sec). \[Party Leader] Red Blessing Upon attacking, there is a 10% chance to increase the party's CRIT by 45 and CRIT ATK DMG by 45% for 15 sec (cooldown 60 sec).

3. New Appearance Equipment: <Courageous Lifeguard>

- The ‘Courageous Lifeguard Outfit’ and ‘Courageous Lifeguard Headpiece’ have been added.

Courageous Lifeguard Outfit, Headpiece

- Two new ‘Courageous Lifeguard’ back ornaments have been added.

Courageous Lifeguard Buoy (Left) Courageous Lifeguard Oxygen Tank (Right)

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. \[Spirit] Fixed an issue where the summoned position of Forest Fairy Lara was displayed abnormally.

2. \[Spirit] Fixed an issue where the ‘\[Party Leader] Death Dragon's Pledge’ skill did not apply certain effects when not in a party.

- Fixed the issue where the increased Knockdown Success Chance and Silence Success Chance effects from the \[Party Leader] Death Dragon's Pledge skill were not applied.

3. \[Raid] Fixed an issue where Clan Coins were displayed as a reward after completing a Raid with a character not in a Clan.

4. \[Raid] Fixed an issue where characters not in a Clan could receive Clan Coins as rewards upon completing a Hell Raid.

5. \[Party] Fixed an issue where party members could not join through chat after using the 'Invite' function via Clan Chat when a Clan Party was created.

6. Fixed an issue where the queue cancel prompt did not appear when entering a different Valley or Labyrinth after registering for a queue in Valley or Labyrinth.

7. Added queue functionality in certain areas to improve gameplay stability.

- Affected areas: All fields inside Mirage Ship, Sanctuary of Hydra, Hydra's Depths

8. Adjusted spawn location when restarting in certain areas for smoother gameplay.

- Characters will now respawn in Snake Pit Village when reconnecting in Sanctuary of Hydra and Hydra’s Depths (1F to 5F).

9. Increased the chance to obtain Blue Septaria when Transference Equipment is destroyed during enhancement.

10. Increased the drop rate of Uncommon Burnt Skill Tome from regular monsters in Redmoon Purgatory 1-7F.

11. Improved pathing in certain areas of Ginkgo Valley.

- Removed areas where movement was only possible while sticking to walls.

12. Fixed an issue where players could go outside the field area from a specific location in Mirage Ship \[World 6] Bicheon Labyrinth.

13. Fixed various in-game typos.