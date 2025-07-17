Adjustments

The unlock condition for DLC characters has been adjusted: they will be unlocked directly upon purchase, no longer requiring the completion of in-game achievements.

Bundle Release

Hello, Supercats!

On July 15, we launched the "Supercat Squad" DLC, featuring 3 new Supercats: Nezha, Monk Tang, and Wukong. We have now created a bundle that includes both the base game and this DLC, with the bundle launching at a 30% discount!





This ensures that, and the bundle will be priced lower than the base game—making it a great deal to buy at any time.



Additionally, we’ve simplified the unlocking method for the new characters in the DLC. Now, once you purchase the DLC, you can directly use Nezha, Monk Tang, and Wukong in-game—no need to unlock them by completing specific achievements anymore. We hope you enjoy playing!



If you encounter any bugs in the new version or have suggestions, please join our community to share your feedback. Thank you for your support! Meow~