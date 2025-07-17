Hello, survivors! This update brings a lot of new features, including balance changes, favourite brawls, a new armoured car with unique parts, and a brand-new brawl set in the enchanting vastness of space!

New pack “Relentless” (Deluxe edition)

Attention! The pack will be available from July 24 to August 24 inclusive!

Unique armoured car: “Relentless” (Deluxe edition);

New cabin: “Ajax”: Heavy epic cabin; PS: 1500; Max. cabin speed: 63 km/h; Tonnage: 9000 kg; Mass limit: 18000 kg; Energy supply: 22 pts.; Durability: 490 pts.; Mass: 3300 kg; Perk: creates a protective field that absorbs almost all damage from fast-moving objects and energy streams for 6 sec. It has reduced resistance to blast damage and is not hidden by invisibility generators. Cooldown 12 sec. The first 2 sec. of active time, the field does not lose its durability and if it is hit by a projectile, increases the damage of all mounted weapons by 15% for 6 sec. The cabin reduces the active time of the “Aegis-Prime” modules mounted on the vehicle by 80%.

New hardware: spread stabilizer “Synchronizer”: Epic module; PS: 135; Spread while moving: -20%; Spread when weapon rotates: -30%; Durability: 145 pts.; Energy drain: 1 pt.; Mass: 160 kg; Perk: increases weapons turning speed as their durability decreases, up to 35% at 65% total durability loss.

Movement parts: frontal wheel “Claw” (4 pcs.);

Weapons: plasma emitter “Prometheus V” (2 pcs.);

Hardware: “Power unit” module, “Colossus” engine, “Ammo rack” ammunition;

Character portrait: “Kylo”;

Background and logo for profile customization;

New horn;

New paint can: “Composite matrix”;

Paint cans;

Early access to a new structural part;

A set of structural parts;

4000 in-game coins;

Maximum number of parts increased to 55.

Not many people know the truth about the creation of “Aegis-Prime” and the “Nova” cabin. But alas, the history is written by winners. Although Tachyon claimed all the fame, Kylo did not succumb to despair; he now knew for sure that humanity does not appreciate his genius. His obsession with science and desire to surpass the Dawn’s Children researchers motivated him. Kylo disappeared, isolated himself, and continued making his perfect vehicle. When he heard the rumours about Lloyd’s death and the emergence of Aris, he knew his time had come. Time to come back to the Valley and claim his spot as the genius.

New pack “Relentless”

Attention! The pack will be available from July 24!

Unique armoured car: “Relentless”;

New cabin: “Ajax”;

Weapons: plasma emitter “Prometheus V” (2 pcs.);

New hardware: spread stabilizer “Synchronizer”;

Movement parts: frontal wheel “Claw” (4 pcs.);

Hardware: “Power unit” module, “Hot red” engine, “Ammo supply” ammunition;

Character portrait: “Kylo”;

Paint cans;

Early access to a new structural part;

A set of structural parts;

1500 in-game coins;

Maximum number of parts increased to 50.

New pack “Relentless” (Lite edition)

Attention! The pack will be available from July 24 to August 24 inclusive!

Unique armoured car: “Relentless” (Lite edition);

New cabin: “Ajax”;

Weapons: plasma emitter “Synthesis” (2 pcs.);

Movement parts: frontal wheel “Claw” (4 pcs.);

Paint can: “Bluish smoke”;

Early access to a new structural part;

A set of structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 50.

“Frontier” brawl

“Frontier” is the first team brawl in Crossout, which allows you to feel like a real pilot of a combat spaceship.

The goal is to score more points than the opposing team in the allotted time.

The brawl has respawns.

There are 3 standard ships for players to choose from: Bomber — heavy starship for destruction. Fighter — battle starship for offense. Vulture — fast starship for surprise attacks.

The player fills a special “elite ship” scale when they damage or destroy enemy ships. By filling the scale, the player will automatically receive a special elite ship during the next respawn. The scale can also be filled by picking up special bonuses located in different corners of the space station.

During the battle, allied and enemy shuttles will appear randomly on the map. If the shuttle belongs to your team, it must be protected from enemy attacks for a certain amount of time. If the shuttle belongs to the enemy team, you will have to destroy it as soon as possible. Destroying the shuttle nets a lot of points, so don’t neglect its defense or hurry up and destroy it!

The battles take place on the new map “Last signal” created specifically for the mode.

The reward for battles of the mode is wires.

As always, we’re looking forward to your feedback and suggestions on the new brawl!

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: 2 “Hatred 1” stickers.

Day 2: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 3: “Military reserve” container.

Day 4: “Yellow gloss” paint.

Day 5: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 6: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 7: new decor “SE-11 Balloon”.

“Get the scrap metal: Battle walkers!” brawl

Attention! The mode will be available from July 24 to July 30 inclusive!

The classic “Assault”, “Domination” and “Encounter” modes with battle walkers enabled.

Players take part in the battles of the mode using their own vehicles.

All movement parts except for rotors are allowed.

The battles follow the rulesets of the standard PvP missions, without the capsules’ collection mechanic.

The robotic legs in this mode are adapted to the context of classic battles that include all non-flying movement parts.

The reward for battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: “Military reserve” container.

Day 2: “Lemon smoke” paint.

Day 3: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 4: 2 “Stay back!” stickers.

Day 5: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 6: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 7: “Logistician’s container”.

Comment: Since adding robotic legs to the game, we have received numerous comments suggesting that they should be allowed in all modes. On the one hand, we agree, but on the other hand, we understand that in their current form, robotic legs would have an advantage over other movement parts outside special missions.

We believe that many players would be curious to see the familiar classic missions with robotic legs adapted to the conditions of the modes. This is what we propose to do, before making a joint decision on the viability of such a change.

The final state of the robotic legs we are aiming for:

Robotic legs should be rebalanced for “classic” PvP modes and can be used in them.

In order not to change the previous gaming experience, the robotic legs should remain as they were before the changes in special missions with armored aircraft.

Below is a list of changes that are true only for this brawl:

Flamingo

Durability reduced from 1200 to 1080 pts.

Maximum speed reduced from 80 to 75 km/h.

Turning speed reduced by 21%.

Changed the calculating of movement speed when moving diagonally (now it is the average between the speed of moving forward and sideways, not the maximum).

Reduced acceleration for all movement directions.

Disabled turning while airborne.

Tengu

Durability reduced from 1070 to 963 pts.

Maximum speed reduced from 90 to 85 km/h.

Turning speed reduced by 33%.

Speed when moving sideways reduced by 6%.

Changed the calculating of movement speed when moving diagonally (now it is the average between the speed of moving forward and sideways, not the maximum).

Reduced acceleration for all movement directions.

Disabled turning while airborne.

Dash distance reduced.

Dash speed reduced.

Dash cannot be activated while airborne.

RL-M Dino

Durability reduced from 1550 to 1395 pts.

Maximum speed reduced from 70 to 65 km/h.

Turning speed reduced by 28%.

Changed the calculating of movement speed when moving diagonally (now it is the average between the speed of moving forward and sideways, not the maximum).

Reduced acceleration for all movement directions.

Changed flying mechanics: now it can be done only after a complete stop, only vertically and to a limited height.

Driver

Durability reduced from 2110 to 1899 pts.

Maximum speed reduced from 50 to 45 km/h.

Turning speed reduced by 33%.

Speed when moving sideways reduced by 30%.

Changed the calculating of movement speed when moving diagonally (now it is the average between the speed of moving forward and sideways, not the maximum).

Reduced acceleration when turning.

Disabled turning while airborne.

Perk power bonus reduced from 300% to 200%.

Perk speed bonus reduced from 100% to 80%.

The “For the Emperor!” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from July 31 to August 6 inclusive!

“For the Emperor!” is a team PvP brawl. Players take part in the battles on preset vehicles.

Destroy all enemies or capture the base to win.

All types of movement parts are used in the blueprints of the mode, except for rotors. You can choose the preset vehicle for the battle.

The reward for the battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 2: 2 “Dangerous element” stickers.

Day 3: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 4: 2 “Rare stabilizers”.

Day 5: “Military reserve” container.

Day 6: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 7: “Aircraft covering” paint.

The “Impulsiveness” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from August 7 to August 13 inclusive!

Fight with your own armoured vehicle. You can take your armoured car or your battle walker to the battle.

The impulse from shooting and hits is greatly increased.

The mode has respawns.

The victory is awarded to the team that scored more points in the allotted time for shooting off parts and destroying opponents. The battle ends if one of the teams scores 4000 points.

The reward for the battles of the mode is plastic.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: “Military reserve” container.

Day 2: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 3: 2 “Tram” stickers.

Day 4: “Quagmire” paint.

Day 5: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 6: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 7: “Sanduck” decor.

The “Test prototypes” brawl

Attention! The mode will be available from August 14 to August 20 inclusive!

“Test prototypes” is a classic team battle; the main goal is to score more points than the opposing team in the allotted time.

Points are awarded for destroying parts and opponents.

The battles are fought with preset armoured cars: at the beginning of the battle, as well as after each respawn, you can choose 1 of 5 suggested blueprints.

The reward for battles of the mode is wires.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 2: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 3: 2 “Anticipation 1” stickers.

Day 4: “Traffic light” decor.

Day 5: 50 Engineer badges.

Day 6: “Military reserve” container.

Day 7: “Logistician’s container”.

The “Rippers” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from August 21 to August 27 inclusive!

“Rippers” is a team PvP brawl with preset armoured cars equipped with the “Ripper” weapon.

You need to destroy all enemies or capture the base to win the battle.

Please pay attention that there are no respawns in the mode. Try to use your only chance to be of the most use to the whole team.

The armoured cars now have the “Dash” modules, which you can use to strafe left and right to dodge enemy fire.

The reward for battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Day 1: 2 “Creeping death” stickers.

Day 2: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 3: “Military reserve” container.

Day 4: 2 “Special stabilizers”.

Day 5: 80 Engineer badges.

Day 6: “Humanitarian aid” container.

Day 7: “Material: Rust” paint.

Clan confrontation

The PS bracket for the mode is now 8000–10000 PS.

Build mode

Added new feature — the Assembly assistant:

The Assembly assistant allows you to build the base for your future armoured car in 3 simple stages.

At each stage you are asked to choose a cabin, movement parts and a weapon you would like to mount on the vehicle. The assistant will then assemble a variant for you and paint it with random paint from your storage. The resulting armoured car is then available for further design: armour it with structural parts, add decorations, change the paint, etc.

Assembly assistant can be launched in the Build mode by pressing the “G” key (or by pressing both left and right controller sticks at the same time).

Not all parts are supported by the feature at the moment, but the list of supported parts will be expanded over time.

Miscellaneous

The AI-raiders of both teams in PvP modes will now have the same armoured vehicles.

All machine guns (except miniguns “Miller”, “Reaper” and “Devourer”)

Increased projectile size.

Comment: the change should increase the percentage of hits on target, making damage output more stable.

Shotguns

Lupara, Sledgehammer, Mace

Optimal range increased from 18 to 25 m.

Maximum range increased from 40 to 50 m.

Thunderbolt

Optimal range increased from 18 to 25 m.

Maximum range increased from 40 to 50 m.

Damage increased by 15%.

Hammerfall

Optimal range increased from 18 to 25 m.

Maximum range increased from 40 to 50 m.

Damage increased by 7.5%.

Breaker

Optimal range increased from 18 to 25 m.

Maximum range increased from 40 to 50 m.

Damage increased by 6.7%.

Junkbow and Fafnir

Horizontal spread reduced by 20%.

Vertical spread reduced by 7%.

Nidhogg

Spread pattern replaced with a pattern similar to “Jormungandr’s”, and then reduced by 15%.

Jormungandr

Spread reduced by 15%.

Comment on shotguns: the changes are due to low demand for both branches of shotguns and are intended to increase their relevance.

Rocket launchers

Wasp

Energy consumption reduced from 8 to 6 pts.

PS reduced from 520 to 390.

Durability increased from 72 to 101 pts.

Mass increased from 90 to 126 kg.

Damage reduced by 12%.

Pyralid

Energy consumption reduced from 8 to 6 pts.

PS reduced from 760 to 570.

Durability increased from 90 to 126 pts.

Mass increased from 98 to 137 kg.

Damage reduced by 12%.

Locust

Energy consumption reduced from 8 to 6 pts.

PS reduced from 1080 to 810.

Durability increased from 130 to 182 pts.

Mass increased from 110 to 154 kg.

Reload time reduced from 3.5 to 3 sec.

Perk active time increased from 5 to 8 sec.

Comment: low popularity of rocket launchers. We decided to raise their efficiency by increasing their number on the armoured car, which is facilitated by the small size of their models. Durability changes will additionally increase their survivability. The small reduction of the “Wasp” and “Pyralid” damage has to do with the significant increase of the damage to energy drain ratio. However, a slight buff was instead needed in the case of “Locust”.

Tracks

Small track

Speed increased from 95 to 100 km/h.

Sleipnir

Speed increased from 85 to 90 km/h.

Hardened track

Speed increased from 80 to 85 km/h.

Armored track

Speed increased from 70 to 75 km/h.

Tank track

Speed increased from 65 to 70 km/h.

Goliath

Speed increased from 60 to 65 km/h.

Comment on tracks: unpopular movement part class. The changes will make the speed of tracks in combination with “Golden Eagle” about the same as it was before the speed balance changes and the change of the “Golden Eagle” perk, which previously increased tracks speed.

Fire puddles

Incinerator

Fire puddle’s damage to movement parts and speed of heating them up increased by 20%.

Mandrake

Fire puddle’s damage to movement parts and speed of heating them up increased by 25%.

Porcupine

Fire puddle’s damage to movement parts and speed of heating them up increased by 30%.

Comment: this additional feature should increase the efficiency of fire puddles and make driving through them more risky.

Special parts

Tempura

Damage increased by 21%.

Added 45% ram damage resistance.

Added 30% melee damage resistance.

Comment: low efficiency of the weapon.

Pilgrim

Perk now applies to any type of damage, not just energy damage.

Comment: the narrowly focused perk greatly limited the weapon choices for this cabin. As the number of available options increases, the relevance of the cabin should increase as well.

Jockey

Perk activation zone radius increased from 40 to 50 m.

Perk accumulation time reduced from 8 to 6 sec.

Perk cooldown increased from 6 to 7 sec.

Commentary: “Jockey” is less popular than similar cabins. The changes will increase the average damage bonus per battle.

Oculus VI

All enemy detection radiuses reduced from 150 to 120 m.

Module turning speed upon detecting an invisible enemy reduced by 35%.

Comment: with its current energy consumption value, the module has displaced its epic counterpart, “Verifier”. Since “Oculus” was previously unpopular despite having the same energy consumption as “Verifier”, we decided to change its parameters rather than increase energy consumption.

Epic parts

Tachi

Damage increased by 21%.

Added 45% ram damage resistance.

Added 30% melee damage resistance.

Comment: similar to “Tempura”.

Nagual

Damage increased by 15%.

Comment: low efficiency of the weapon in comparison with other epic analogs.

Varun

Damage increased by 10%.

Perk damage bonus reduced from 10% to 7%.

Projectile speed increased by 45%.

Perk no longer affects projectile speed.

Comment: the weapon has high efficiency, but is not popular due to its complex mechanics. The changes reduce the dependence on the perk without significantly affecting the maximum efficiency.

Astraeus

Damage with no charge increased by 50%.

Damage with full charge increased by 15%.

Damage bonus to overcharged shots reduced from 50% to 30%.

Added 20% bonus to reload speed after an overcharged shot.

Comment: low efficiency of the weapon. The changes increase the efficiency of shooting without overcharging, but at the same time increases the benefit of using the mechanic due to faster reloading. The total damage with overcharge remains the same. With these changes, we want to make the weapon’s efficiency less dependent on the overcharged shots, so that players will use both firing options.

Spike-1

Durability increased from 336 to 403 pts.

Comment: the crossbow had low durability to mass ratio.

ATGM Flute

Increased rocket maneuverability.

Ammunition increased from 6 to 8 pcs.

Comment: unpopular weapon. The maneuverability adjustment will increase the number of successful hits and simplify controls, as well as allow damage to be dealt from closer range.

AC64 Joule

Damage reduced by 7%.

Time to overheating reduced by 20%.

Perk overheating slowdown reduced from 25 to 20%.

Comment: high efficiency in the 5000–10000 PS range. The weapon has an extremely high ratio of damage per battle to energy consumption.

Quantum

Changed the perk mechanics. Now it works as follows: If the vehicle does not receive damage for 3 sec., weapon damage gradually increases by 5% per second. Maximum bonus is 20%. The bonus reduces upon taking damage.

Comment: The “Quantum’s” perk is rarely used in battle due to its instant reset when damage is received. The updated perk not only makes the damage bonus more persistent, which increases the medium damage per battle, but also expands the list of weapons available for use by removing the dependency from energy damage. For these reasons, the maximum possible bonus from the perk has been reduced from 25% to 20%.

Kensei

Perk reload time reduced from 12 to 6 sec.

Perk duration reduced from 6 to 4 sec.

Comment: unpopular cabin. The changes will allow using the perk much more often.

Manitou

Perk damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Comment: although the cabin was largely designed for use with revolvers, they have significantly lower efficiency with “Manitou” than with other cabins.

Howl

Perk activation zone radius increased from 40 to 50 m.

Perk charging time reduced from 8 to 6 sec.

Perk cooldown increased from 6 to 7 sec.

Comment: similar to “Jockey”.

Photon

The perk now applies to all types of damage, not just energy damage.

Comment: similar to “Pilgrim”.

Savior

Changed perk: increases the damage protection of the weapons mounted on the cabin (except for melee weapons) by 7% for every 1000 pts. of the armoured car’s durability. Maximum bonus is 28%.

Speed reduced from 62 to 55 km/h.

Tonnage increased from 9500 to 10500 kg.

Mass limit increased from 18500 to 21000 kg.

Power increased by 12%.

Comment: unpopular and too narrowly focused cabin. To increase its relevance, we decided to make it the gameplay predecessor to the “Machinist”.

Sabbath

Perk speed bonus increased from 3% to 4%.

Perk cooldown increased from 2 to 3 sec.

Comment: low efficiency of the wheel in comparison with the analogs.

Claw

Now the perk starts to reset only after energy damage is dealt, not after firing an energy weapon.

Comment: the change simplifies the use of the perk by ensuring that the reset does not start after a miss.

MR-2 Maple

Takeoff speed increased from 85% to 100% of the maximum speed.

Perk now activates at speeds higher than 65 km/h instead of 80 km/h.

Comment: low efficiency in comparison with coaxial rotors.

Impeller

The maximum bonus to yaw speed is now achieved when the “Impeller” is installed at a distance of 5 m from the center of mass instead of 6 m.

Bonus to yaw speed for coaxial rotors reduced from 50% to 40%.

Comment: the current distance requirement is too high and limits design options for full implementation of the perk. At the same time, when installed alongside the coaxial rotors, the “Impeller” shows too high efficiency, and so the yaw bonus was reduced.

Gerrida I

Speed increased from 65 to 70 km/h.

Comment: previously, “Gerrida’s” speed was reduced because these legs were used to build heavy but fairly fast armored cars. We decided to restore “Gerrida’s” original speed, as this issue should not arise after the speed balance changes.

Icarus IV

Added perk: increases the movement part’s damage protection by 30% for each enemy within a 50 m radius. Maximum bonus is achieved with 4 enemies within the active range.

Icarus VII

Added perk: increases the armoured car’s power by 15% for every 18% of its durability lost. The bonus doesn’t depend on the amount of such hovers, but decreases proportionally with other mounted movement parts, except for rotors.

Comment on hovers: unlike other epic movement parts, hovers previously had no perks.

Widget and Widget ST

Bonus to cabin power in the second mode reduced from 80 to 50%.

Power penalty increased from 7% to 8% (from 14% to 16% for ST).

Delay before switching modes increased from 0.5 to 1 second.

Comment: taking all the features of the parts’ mechanics, perks, and model into account, the movement parts turned out to be overly effective and versatile. The “Widget” significantly increases the mobility of armoured cars, has high survivability, and protects parts at the frame level. Therefore, we decided to significantly reduce the acceleration of armored cars with “Widgets”. The delay in switching modes will make frequent mode changes slightly less effective.

Daze

Energy consumption reduced from 6 to 5 pts.

PS reduced from 810 to 675.

Comment: the module’s energy consumption is not in line with its efficiency.

Power unit

Energy consumption reduced from 4 to 2 pts.

PS reduced from 540 to 270.

Charge time bonus reduced from 26% to 20%.

Projectile speed bonus reduced from 30% to 25%.

Range bonus reduced from 20% to 15%.

Comment: the current energy consumption of the “Power unit” limits the variety of possible modules for armoured cars with plasma emitters. A slight reduction of the bonuses partly compensates for the energy consumption change.

Legendary parts

Charon

Damage increased by 15% (both from projectile hits and from the perk).

Maximum spread reduced by 25%.

Spread increase when turning reduced by 29%.

Comment: low efficiency combined with excessive demands on the player’s skills and armoured car.

Athena

Volley size reduced from 10 to 8 rounds.

Damage increased by 25%.

Heating from a hit increased from 0.56% to 0.7%.

Added welding points on the corners of the base.

Comment: unpopular weapon. The changes improve the weapon's damage output while keeping the maximum damage at the same level. The additional welding points should make it easier to build armoured cars with “Athena”.

Compiler

Reloading time after a plunging shot now reduces by 65%.

Comment: currently, the extra shot from the perk is rarely used by players, as direct fire is often much more advantageous and easier. Now the plunging shot will be practically “free” in terms of time, which should give additional motivation to use it during long-range firefights.

Toadfish

Durability increased from 422 to 506 pts.

Comment: similar to “Spike-1”.

Thyrsus I

Damage increased by 55%.

Reloading time increased from 1.5 to 3 sec.

Added welding points to the corners of the base.

Comment: unpopular weapon. The changes reduce the rate of fire and will increase the value of each hit, making the weapon more comfortable to use, as well as slowing down the consumption of perk charges. Additional welding points should improve the designing of armoured cars equipped with the “Thyrsus”.

Jupiter

Ball lightning damage radius reduced from 12 to 10 m.

Comment: the weapon is too easy to use, and the projectile flying past the enemy is more effective than a direct hit.

Commit

Damage reduced by 20%.

Bonus damage to structural parts increased from 85% to 130%.

Projectiles hitting environmental objects no longer have a physical model.

Comment: high efficiency. The changes significantly reduce the overall damage of the weapon, but leave damage to structural parts the same. This should bring the weapon’s gameplay closer to its original design. When hitting environmental objects, the projectile now behaves the same as other crossbows, i.e. it is purely a visual element. The physical projectile mechanic did not work well with “Commit” and was more of a hindrance than a help, so we decided to remove it.

Cohort

Tonnage increased from 9200 to 10400 kg.

Mass limit increased from 24000 to 25500 kg.

Comment: low efficiency. Now, along with the “Mainframe”, the cabin will have the highest mass limit.

Beholder

Mode 1:

active time increased from 5 to 8 sec.

reloading time reduced from 23 to 16 sec.

Mode 2:

Invisibility is now removed with a delay not only after taking damage, but also after firing.

Comment: low efficiency of the perk in comparison with other legendary cabins.

Nox

Passive increase of the weapons’ penetration ability increased from 25% to 35%.

Activatable bonus to weapons’ penetration ability increased from 40% to 45%.

Passive projectile damage loss rate for “Scorpions” reduced from 25% to 15%.

Activatable bonus to passive projectile damage loss rate for “Scorpions” reduced from 40% to 35%.

Comment: high efficiency of the cabin’s perk when used with the “Scorpion”, but not high enough when used with other weapons.

Mainframe

Power bonus now activates when 15% durability is lost instead of 700 pts., and is 25% instead of 40%.

Damage bonus now activates when 35% durability is lost instead of 1900 pts., and is 10% instead of 15%.

Damage protection bonus now activates when 65% durability is lost instead of 3500 pts., and is 20% instead of 30%.

Comment: high efficiency and versatility of the perk, thanks to which the cabin has replaced other legendary heavy cabins. Changing absolute durability units to relative ones will allow the cabin to have approximately equal efficiency across a wide range of PS.





Changes marked by the ♥ icon are largely or fully inspired by your feedback, suggestions and comments.

♥ Improved the appearance and functionality of the “Market” tab: Added filters for “available only” offers and for the types of parts in the selected category (e.g., light, medium, or heavy cabins only). All items are now displayed within a single window: range construction items can be shown/hidden using the corresponding filter. Added a “Favorites” tab, where you can add items that you would like to keep track of without having to search for them every time. Added scroll to the list of items. Added autocomplete options to the search field. For technical reasons, the trade history now only shows transactions made in the last year. Added quick market and badge exchange shortcuts to various game windows to make buying missing parts more convenient.

♥ Improved the “Exhibition” search: You can now select parts that should not appear in the search results. You can now select the number of parts that should appear in the search results. Added a filter to show battle walkers only.

Now, if you are missing any parts for a saved blueprint, you can purchase them using the special “Buy missing parts” button in the lower right corner of the “Blueprints” tab.

Updated the interface of receiving gifts and pack purchase confirmation.

♥ Added alternative preset button binds for controllers in build mode that were used earlier. For technical reasons, players on consoles with the “Orbital camera” option selected for build mode may find that it has changed to “Free camera.” You can revert to the “Orbital camera” option in the settings.

♥ Added buttons to the blueprint parts list window that allow you to remove all stickers and/or paints from the blueprint at once.

Improved the sounds of vehicles exploding: recorded and added new sounds, improved the old ones. Changed the frequency response and dynamics.

♥ Improved Wade’s voiceover: Disabling the voiceover in the settings now also disables Wade’s voiceover. The option can be found in “Menu” — “Settings” — “Audio” — “Advanced” — “Enable voiceover”. Increased the interval between Wade’s lines in test-drive. Honking at Wade is not affected.







Implemented the BattlEye anti-cheat system.