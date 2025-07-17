 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19255472 Edited 17 July 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have fixed awkward and unnatural parts in the Russian localization.
If you have any suggestions or feedback regarding the translation, please let us know via Discord (https://discord.gg/kXMqSzEPqP).
We appreciate your help!

