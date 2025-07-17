I rolled out the Linux version last night, and was dismayed but not surprised to discover there were some issues with it. One of those was on me (you would not believe how byzantine the Steampipe stuff is for devs), while the other was apparently a longstanding issue with Cataclysm and Steam's Linux runtime. The former prevented the game from running at all, and once fixed it revealed the latter issue, apparently a UTF decoding problem that was causing a crash when you got behind the wheel of a car.

If you don't know what that means, well, neither do I, but I think I fixed it. So hopefully that's that. Please let me know if it's not. There was also an issue across all OSes with the fog overlay being a little flickery and breaking some tilesets during foggy weather. While tracking this down, I made a number of improvements and optimizations. Fog shouldn't flicker anymore. If you find it still does, it's because you need to go to options->animation->and set force redraw to false. I changed the default setting, but config files can be saved on your machine between updates.

Ultica, Chibi Ultica, and Giant/Retrodays should work fine in the fog, MSX has proper tiles for infrared vision, and most importantly, the game should run a lot faster. There were some major inefficiencies in the animation system, especially as pertained to the minimap, and these have been greatly improved.



I'm exhausted now, but if there are any further issues with Linux I will keep plugging away at them in the morning.