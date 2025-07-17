 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19255445 Edited 17 July 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased 'Venom' Rune damage gain against poisoned targets (8% -> 12%)
- Increased 'Hypothermia' Rune damage against chilled targets (4% -> 8%)
- Removed potency penality from 'Hypothermia' Rune
- Increased 'Chilled to the Bone' Rune resistance reduction (4% -> 8%)
- Fixed an issue where Thorn damage was not applied on melee defense
- Fixed a bug where 'Hypothermia' would decrease the Chilled effect by 50%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link