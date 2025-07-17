- Increased 'Venom' Rune damage gain against poisoned targets (8% -> 12%)
- Increased 'Hypothermia' Rune damage against chilled targets (4% -> 8%)
- Removed potency penality from 'Hypothermia' Rune
- Increased 'Chilled to the Bone' Rune resistance reduction (4% -> 8%)
- Fixed an issue where Thorn damage was not applied on melee defense
- Fixed a bug where 'Hypothermia' would decrease the Chilled effect by 50%
Update v1.20.18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update