- Increased 'Venom' Rune damage gain against poisoned targets (8% -> 12%)

- Increased 'Hypothermia' Rune damage against chilled targets (4% -> 8%)

- Removed potency penality from 'Hypothermia' Rune

- Increased 'Chilled to the Bone' Rune resistance reduction (4% -> 8%)

- Fixed an issue where Thorn damage was not applied on melee defense

- Fixed a bug where 'Hypothermia' would decrease the Chilled effect by 50%