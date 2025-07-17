The following functions have been improved.
1- A new map was added
2- All maps have been configured to be playable in all game modes.
3- Some changes in the Main Menu UI
4- A dynamic and easier UI was created for the Custom Map Mode, making it much easier to choose the Map you want to play.
5- New Visuals.
6- 3 new game modes have been added to Quick Match, which will be available soon along with a new UI which has already been integrated.
7- New Songs Maps.
8- Some maps have been optimized.
Thank you for your patience and support towards (Lycoris). Att: MikiGames.
Changed files in this update