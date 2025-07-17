 Skip to content
Major 17 July 2025 Build 19255390 Edited 17 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following functions have been improved.

1- A new map was added

2- All maps have been configured to be playable in all game modes.

3- Some changes in the Main Menu UI

4- A dynamic and easier UI was created for the Custom Map Mode, making it much easier to choose the Map you want to play.

5- New Visuals.

6- 3 new game modes have been added to Quick Match, which will be available soon along with a new UI which has already been integrated.

7- New Songs Maps.

8- Some maps have been optimized.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (Lycoris). Att: MikiGames.

