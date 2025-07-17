treating The Mossbacks terribly.

Known Issues Russian language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.



English is the only language past the Mossbacks.



New Content Fern is now accessible in The Clash.



Fern now has multiple routes in The Clash as follows.



You went to lunch with Fern.



-You went to Judgement



--You told Fern you wanted things to be this way.



---You followed through and hurt the Mossbacks.



---You didn't follow through and treated the Mossbacks well.



--You told Fern you didn't want things to be this way.



---You didn't follow through and hurt the Mossbacks.



---You followed through and treated the Mossbacks well.



--You went to judgement but told Emelio you didn't want things to be this way.



---You didn't follow through and hurt the Mossbacks.



---You followed through and treated the Mossbacks well.



-You didn't go to Judgement



--You told Fern to follow her Heart.



---You had three baskets filled.



---You did not have three baskets filled.



--You told Fern she better play it safe.



---You had three baskets filled.



---You did not have three baskets filled.



You went to lunch with Rhode.



-You went to Judgement.



--You killed Rhode.



--You didn't kill Rhode but you won.



--You lost to Rhode but moved.



--You lost to Rhode but never moved.



-You didn't go to Judgement.



--Rhode asked Fern out.



--Rhode was too afraid to ask Fern out.



A big part of this update is for the ARG crowd.



With that in mind... soon is no longer soon. Good luck!



Upcoming Content Finishing The Clash and Picnic areas.



areas. Moving on to Muspelheim and Jotunheim when finished.



This is the monthly update build for July. it focuses on adding storyline to The Clash in the form of a number of routes for Fern. As always, writing is the lions share of work left in the game. It takes time but I will keep releasing monthly updates until it is done.You can reach The Clash byIf you're having trouble finding this section of the game reach out on the official Discord and talk to people in the #Heartbound channel. You can reach this channel by selecting the Heartbound role under #channels-and-roles. There are a ton of routes so it can be unwieldly to find specific areas at times.For the ARG community a new puzzle was added a few days ago. Finish that one and it will lead you somewhere new. Good luck!